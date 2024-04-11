Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah offering Fatiha to the Late brother of Religious Scholar Syed Baqir Hussain.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah offering Fatiha to the Late brother of Religious Scholar Syed Baqir Hussain.
APP19-110424 SKARDU: April 11 - Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah offering Fatiha to the Late brother of Religious Scholar Syed Baqir Hussain. APP/AHS/ABB
Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah offering Fatiha to the Late brother of Religious Scholar Syed Baqir Hussain.
APP19-110424
SKARDU: April 11 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services