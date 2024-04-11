Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah meets people of different sects on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr festival at Governor House.

APP20-110424 SKARDU: April 11 - Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah meets people of different sects on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr festival at Governor House.
APP20-110424
SKARDU: April 11 – 

