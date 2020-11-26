Home Photos National Photos Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon Khan giving away prize cheque to the... PhotosNational Photos Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon Khan giving away prize cheque to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles Thu, 26 Nov 2020, 9:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-261120 GILGIT: November 26 - Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Maqpoon Khan giving away prize cheque to the person who save the Pakistani flag from the fire during the unknown miscreants ablaze officials vehicles. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP49-261120 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 23 – Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services in a meeting with Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan. APP ISLAMABAD: September 23 Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon called on Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan. APP SKARDU: August 08 – Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon distributing degrees among successful students during 3rd convocation of Baltistan University. APP Photo by...