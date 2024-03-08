Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Kakar distributing laptops among the Batch-1 students of free IT and AI courses

- Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague
- PM Shahbaz holds an aerial view of the snow affected areas of AJK:
- KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right
- ISSI marks International Women’s Day with roundtable on “Women’s Inclusion in Policy Discourse of Pakistan”
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing Khatoon-e-Pakistan Awards among the high achievers women in their respective fields on the eve of International Women Day
