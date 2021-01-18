Home Photos Feature Photos Goodwill Ambassador for Girls Rights Mehwish Hayat speaks at launching ceremony of... PhotosFeature Photos Goodwill Ambassador for Girls Rights Mehwish Hayat speaks at launching ceremony of Pakistan Overseas Real Estate Forum Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 6:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-180121 ISLAMABAD: January 18 – Goodwill Ambassador for Girls Rights Mehwish Hayat speaks at launching ceremony of Pakistan Overseas Real Estate Forum. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Zulfi exhorts expats to avoid investing in unapproved housing schemes RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Zulfi exhorts expats to avoid investing in unapproved housing schemes COAS thanks mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador