APP44-230223 BERLIN: June 24 – Gold Medalist in 100m Race Muhammad Luqman on victory stand during the Special World Games Athletics . APP/ABB
APP43-230223 BERLIN: June 24 – Gold Medalist in 100m Race Muhammad Luqman in a group photo with his Coaches and others during the Special World Games Athletics . APP/ABB
APP45-230223 BERLIN: June 24 – Gold Medalist in Dead Lift Event Habibullah in action during the Special World Games Power Lifting. APP/ABB
APP46-230223 BERLIN: June 24 – Gold Medalist in 100m Race Muhammad Luqman on victory stand during the Special World Games Athletics . APP/ABB
