Sunday, September 14, 2025
HomePhotosPhoto FeatureGirls show keen interest while looking at Persian cats to buy at...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Girls show keen interest while looking at Persian cats to buy at the birds market in Saddar.

APP35-140925 KARACHI: September 14 - Girls show keen interest while looking at Persian cats to buy at the birds market in Saddar. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA
14
- Advertisement -
Girls show keen interest while looking at Persian cats to buy at the birds market in Saddar.
APP35-140925
KARACHI: September 14 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan