Home Photos Feature Photos Girls selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendors stall at Resham Bazaar... PhotosFeature Photos Girls selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendors stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr Mon, 26 Apr 2021, 9:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-260421 HYDERABAD: April 26 Girls selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendors stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP27-260421 ALSO READ A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad A worker busy in coloring ladies clothes at his workplace as per demand ahead of Eid Ul Fitr A large number of women selecting & purchasing clothes from vendor stall at urdu Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr