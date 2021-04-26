Girls selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendors stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr
APP27-260421 HYDERABAD: April 26  Girls selecting & purchasing artificial jewelry from vendors stall at Resham Bazaar during shopping for preparation of Eid-ul-fitr. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP27-260421

ALSO READ  A large number of people purchasing vegetables on the subsidized rates at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar setup at Shamsabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR