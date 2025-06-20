Girls perform aerobics and traditional dances at the Shandur Polo Festival, held at the world’s highest polo ground. The festival blends the thrill of freestyle polo between Gilgit and Chitral with rich cultural expressions, drawing tourists to the heart of Pakistan’s mountainous heritage in Shandur Pass
