36.2 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
Girls perform aerobics and traditional dances at the Shandur Polo Festival, held at the world's highest polo ground. The festival blends the thrill of freestyle polo between Gilgit and Chitral with rich cultural expressions, drawing tourists to the heart of Pakistan's mountainous heritage in Shandur Pass

APP36-200625 SHANDUR: June 20 - Girls perform aerobics and traditional dances at the Shandur Polo Festival, held at the world’s highest polo ground. The festival blends the thrill of freestyle polo between Gilgit and Chitral with rich cultural expressions, drawing tourists to the heart of Pakistan’s mountainous heritage in Shandur Pass. APP/SYR/FHA/SSH
108
APP36-200625
SHANDUR
