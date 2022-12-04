PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Girls enjoy on the cultural music during the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club. Sun, 4 Dec 2022, 7:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP33-041222 KARACHI: December 04 - Girls enjoy on the cultural music during the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA APP33-041222 KARACHI: APP32-041222 KARACHI: December 04 – A large number of people attending a program on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA APP31-041222 KARACHI: December 04 – A large number of people attending a program on the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA APP34-041222 KARACHI: December 04 – Women performing traditional dance on the sindhi cultural music during the occasion of Sindhi Cultural Day outside the Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA APP35-041222 LARKANA: December 04 – A Large number of people participating in a rally during the celebrations of Sindhi Ajrak Topi Culture Day outside Press Club. APP/NAS/IQJ/TZD/FHA APP36-041222 LARKANA: December 04 – Renowned Sindhi singer Raja Samo performing during the celebrations of Sindhi Ajrak Topi Culture Day outside Press Club. APP/NAS/IQJ/TZD/FHA