Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan

Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP47-130823 KARACHI: August 13 - Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID
Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP47-130823 KARACHI:
Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP48-130823 KARACHI: August 13 – Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID
Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP49-130823 KARACHI: August 13 – Balochi Singer Wahab Bugti performing at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A view of lighting on Arts Council building in connection with Independence Day celebrations in the city

A view of lighting on Arts Council building in connection with Independence Day celebrations in the city

Artists performing on stage during a family drama "Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna" in connection with Independence Day at Arts Council

Artists performing on stage during a family drama “Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna” in connection with Independence Day at Arts Council

Visitor women watching the Photographic Exhibition of Quaid e Azam in connection to the upcoming independence day at the Arts Council

Visitor women watching the Photographic Exhibition of Quaid e Azam in connection to the upcoming independence day at the Arts Council

ADCG Dr.Abida Fareed cutting the ribbon to the inauguration Photographic Exhibition of Quaid e Azam in connection to the upcoming independence day at the Arts Council

ADCG Dr.Abida Fareed cutting the ribbon to the inauguration Photographic Exhibition of Quaid e Azam in connection to the upcoming independence day at the...

A large number of artists, singers and members of the Arts Council including journalists are present on the occasion of Niaz Imam Hussain (Dawat Haleem) in Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

A large number of artists, singers and members of the Arts Council including journalists are present on the occasion of Niaz Imam Hussain (Dawat...

A girl looking at a picture put on display in a pictorial exhibition on 'Kashmir Exploitation Day' at Arts Council of Pakistan

A girl looking at a picture put on display in a pictorial exhibition on ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ at Arts Council of Pakistan

Women taking keen interest during painting exhibition to mark the Kashmir Day of Exploitation organized by the Arts Council

Women taking keen interest during painting exhibition to mark the Kashmir Day of Exploitation organized by the Arts Council

Arts Council of Pakistan organized "Free Medical Camp" at Haseena Moin Hall

Arts Council of Pakistan organized “Free Medical Camp” at Haseena Moin Hall

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah along with Chairman Medical Committee Dr. Qaiser Sajjad cutting the Ribbon to inaugurate Free Medical Camp at Arts Council of Pakistan

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah along with Chairman Medical Committee Dr. Qaiser Sajjad cutting the Ribbon to inaugurate Free Medical Camp at Arts...

Renowned folk singer Arif Lohar is performing in a program organized for Thalassemia children at Alhamra Arts Council

Renowned folk singer Arif Lohar is performing in a program organized for Thalassemia children at Alhamra Arts Council

Khalid Aizaz is presenting Kalam at the book launch of Akram Sahar Farani and Mushaira during a literary session at Alhamra Arts Council

Khalid Aizaz is presenting Kalam at the book launch of Akram Sahar Farani and Mushaira during a literary session at Alhamra Arts Council

The book writer Akram Sahar Farani gives away his book to a person during the literary session Mushaira and the launch of his book at Al Hamra Arts Council

The book writer Akram Sahar Farani gives away his book to a person during the literary session Mushaira and the launch of his book...