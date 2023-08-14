PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan Mon, 14 Aug 2023, 12:26 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP47-130823 KARACHI: August 13 - Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID APP47-130823 KARACHI: APP48-130823 KARACHI: August 13 – Girls dressed in green and white suits are enthusiastically celebrating at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID APP49-130823 KARACHI: August 13 – Balochi Singer Wahab Bugti performing at the Azadi Festival hosted at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP/SDQ/ZID