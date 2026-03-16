Girls are busy selecting and purchasing cosmetics items from vendor stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP05-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – APP06-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – Women are busy selecting and purchasing shoes from vendor at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/FHN/TZDAPP07-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – Women are busy selecting and purchasing artificial jewelry from stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/FHN/TZDAPP08-160326HYDERABAD: March 16 – A girl busy selecting artificial jewelry from stall at local market in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP/FHN/TZD Previous Post Dehli Gate is one of the historic, surviving entrances to the ancient walled city of Multan, Pakistan, traditionally facing toward Delhi, India. Originally established around the 17th century and rebuilt in 1756, it was used by Mughal dignitaries, heavily damaged in 1849 by British forces, and later rebuilt by them. Next Post A worker is busy giving the final touches to bangles for delivery to other cities at the Bangles Market in preparation for the upcoming Eidul Fitr.