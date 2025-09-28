Sunday, September 28, 2025
Girls are busy crocheting and knitting during a Croatian workshop on Ancient Croatian Art in Pakistan organized by The Knowledge of Art Academy

APP22-280925 LAHORE: September 28 - Girls are busy crocheting and knitting during a Croatian workshop on Ancient Croatian Art in Pakistan organized by The Knowledge of Art Academy. APP/AHF/TZD
