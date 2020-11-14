Home Photos General Coverage Photos GILGIT: November 14 – Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan and... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: November 14 – Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan and IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman addressing a joint press conference regarding GB election 2020 at CPO office. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 4:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-141120 GILGIT: November 14 - Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan and IGP Gilgit-Baltistan Dr Mujeeb Ur Rehman addressing a joint press conference regarding GB election 2020 at CPO office. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP09-141120 ALSO READ Parks & Horticulture Authority installed decorative lights at Jail Road during beautification of city campaign RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Parks & Horticulture Authority installed decorative lights at Jail Road during beautification of city campaign Deputy Commissioner Gilgit region Naveed Ahmed addressing a press conference regarding security and media policy during issuing accreditation card for media person’s for GB... Chief Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan addressing a press conference regarding GB election 2020