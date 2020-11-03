Home Photos General Coverage Photos GILGIT: November 03 – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: November 03 – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to women’s convention during the election 2020 campaign at Danish House. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain Tue, 3 Nov 2020, 8:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP61-03 GILGIT: November 03 - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing to women's convention during the election 2020 campaign at Danish House. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP61-03