PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: July 30 – VC Karakoram International University Attaullah Shah in a group photo during the distribution of cheuqe among the students through PM Ehsas program. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri July 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP40-30 GILGIT: July 30 - VC Karakoram International University Attaullah Shah in a group photo during the distribution of cheuqe among the students through PM Ehsas program. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP40-30