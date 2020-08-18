GILGIT: August 18 – Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Khurran Agah giving away certificates among the martyr and ghazi of para-medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

GILGIT: August 18 - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Khurran Agah giving away certificates among the martyr and ghazi of para-medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP25-18 GILGIT: August 18 - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Khurran Agah giving away certificates among the martyr and ghazi of para-medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP25-18

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR