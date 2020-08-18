PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos GILGIT: August 18 – Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Khurran Agah giving away certificates among the martyr and ghazi of para-medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain August 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-18 GILGIT: August 18 - Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Khurran Agah giving away certificates among the martyr and ghazi of para-medical staff during the COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain APP25-18