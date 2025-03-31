General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops employed on the Western Border. COAS offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.