Monday, March 31, 2025
APP52-310325 RAWALPINDI: March 31 – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, visited Wana in South Waziristan and Chehkan in Dera Ismail Khan to spend Eid-ul-Fitr with the officers and troops employed on the Western Border. COAS offered Eid prayers, and prayed for the enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan. APP/TZD
