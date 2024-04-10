General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) offering supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan after Eidul Fitr prayer.

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) offering supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan after Eidul Fitr prayer.
APP65-100424 NORTH WAZIRISTAN: April 10 - General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) offering supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan after Eidul Fitr prayer. APP/TZD
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) offering supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan after Eidul Fitr prayer.
APP65-100424
NORTH WAZIRISTAN: April 10 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services