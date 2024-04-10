- President offers Fateha for his late parents, relatives
- PM extends Eid greetings to military leadership
- General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) conveying heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the troops, commending their unwavering dedication and service to the nation
- General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) offering supplications for enduring stability and prosperity of Pakistan after Eidul Fitr prayer.
