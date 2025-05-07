28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) consoles the family member of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India’s missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard

APP90-070525 ISLAMABAD: May 07 - General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) consoles the family member of the seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to India's missile strike. The funeral was held at H-8 graveyard. APP/FHA
