12.7 C
Islamabad
Friday, November 29, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePhotosNational PhotosGeneral Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers...
PhotosNational Photos

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers the highest military shooting honor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of Punjab Regiment at the Closing Ceremony of 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers the highest military shooting honor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of Punjab Regiment at the Closing Ceremony of 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit
APP60-281124 JHELUM: November 28 – General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers the highest military shooting honor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of Punjab Regiment at the Closing Ceremony of 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit. APP/ABB
13
- Advertisement -
General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers the highest military shooting honor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of Punjab Regiment at the Closing Ceremony of 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit
APP60-281124
JHELUM
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan