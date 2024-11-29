General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) confers the highest military shooting honor, ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy to Sepoy Aftab Ahmed of Punjab Regiment at the Closing Ceremony of 44th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at the Army Marksmanship Unit
