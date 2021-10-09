General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS) Royal Saudi Armed Forces giving away the Coveted Sword of Honour award to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Anwar during the Passing out parade of cadets of 144th Long Course, 63rd Integrated Course, 33rd Technical Graduate Course, 3rd Basic Military Training Course and 18th Lady Cadets Course held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. Cadets from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out cadets