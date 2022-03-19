Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council

Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council
APP38-190322 HYDERABAD: March 19 - Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council. APP photo by Farhan Khan
Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council
APP39-190322 HYDERABAD: March 19 – Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council. APP photo by Farhan Khan
Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council
HYDERABAD
Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council
APP40-190322 HYDERABAD: March 19 – Visitors viewing the paintings during Painting Exhibition at Mehran Arts Council. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR