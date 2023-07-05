PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on the Kalma Chowk underpass road during rain that experienced in the city Wed, 5 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP51-050723 LAHORE: July 05 - Vehicles passing through rain water accumulated on the Kalma Chowk underpass road during rain that experienced in the city. APP/MTF/ TZD/ABB APP51-050723 LAHORE APP52-050723 LAHORE APP53-050723 LAHORE APP54-050723 LAHORE Sponsored Ad