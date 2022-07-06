PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Vehicles passing through a flooded area after heavy monsoon downpour lashed the city that cause of immobilize a region and paralyze a city as Met office has issued a red alert to cope with emergency in view of heavy rains of monsoon Wed, 6 Jul 2022, 4:47 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP12-060722 HYDERABAD: July 06- Vehicles passing through a flooded area after heavy monsoon downpour lashed the city that cause of immobilize a region and paralyze a city as Met office has issued a red alert to cope with emergency in view of heavy rains of monsoon. APP Photo by Farhan khan HYDERABAD