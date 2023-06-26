PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos US Counsel General Lahore William K Makaneole gives away certificate to a girl during prize distribution ceremony of English Works Program at a local hotel Mon, 26 Jun 2023, 11:57 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP51-260623 LAHORE: June 26 - US Counsel General Lahore William K Makaneole gives away certificate to a girl during prize distribution ceremony of English Works Program at a local hotel. APP/AHF/ABB APP51-260623 LAHORE Sponsored Ad