PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Three members dialogue committee of Pakistan Peoples Party headed by Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and leaders of Awami National Party addressing a press conference Mon, 17 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP67-170423 ISLAMABAD: April 17 – Three members dialogue committee of Pakistan Peoples Party headed by Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and leaders of Awami National Party addressing a press conference. APP/ZID APP67-170423 ISLAMABAD