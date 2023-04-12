PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The Procession of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S) take out after Namaz-e-Fajr at Khair ul amal Masjid and Shuhda-e-Karbala Imambarbagh Ancholi area Wed, 12 Apr 2023, 11:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP62-120423 KARACHI: April 12 – The Procession of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (A.S) take out after Namaz-e-Fajr at Khair ul amal Masjid and Shuhda-e-Karbala Imambarbagh Ancholi area. APP/AMH/ZID APP62-120423 KARACHI APP63-120423 KARACHI