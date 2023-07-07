PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The condemnation rally against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden attended by PML-N Senior Vice President Punjab Mohammad Manshaullah Butt with other party members at Chowk Allama Iqbal Fri, 7 Jul 2023, 10:38 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP68-070723 SIALKOT: July 07 - The condemnation rally against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden attended by PML-N Senior Vice President Punjab Mohammad Manshaullah Butt with other party members at Chowk Allama Iqbal. APP/MUT/ABB APP68-070723 SIALKOT Sponsored Ad