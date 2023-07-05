PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior, Ataullah Tarar lays a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan (Nishan-e-Haider) and offers Fateha on the occasion of his 24th Martyrdom Anniversary Wed, 5 Jul 2023, 11:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP72-050723 SWABI: July 05 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior, Ataullah Tarar lays a floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Shaheed Colonel Sher Khan (Nishan-e-Haider) and offers Fateha on the occasion of his 24th Martyrdom Anniversary. APP/TZD/ABB APP72-050723 SWABI Sponsored Ad