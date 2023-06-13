PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Football Talent Hunt trails at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Tue, 13 Jun 2023, 12:11 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP73-120623 LAHORE: June 12 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja addressing during the inauguration ceremony of Football Talent Hunt trails at University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences. APP/MHA/TZD APP73-120623 LAHORE Sponsored Ad