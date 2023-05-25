Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Singhori Village

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Singhori Village
APP11-250523 GUJAR KHAN: May 25 - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Singhori Village. APP/MAF/TZD/ZID
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf laying floral wreath at the mausoleum of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider in connection with Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan in Singhori Village
APP11-250523 GUJAR KHAN
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talking to Media on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf talking to Media on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf briefed by the officers of CDA on the Construction of New Parliament Lodges Project

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf briefed by the officers of CDA on the Construction of New Parliament Lodges Project

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf presenting Commemorative Stamp and Coin to Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf presenting Commemorative Stamp and Coin to Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributing Prize amongst the Winners of Declamation contest held in-connection with Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf along with Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari distributing Prize amongst the Winners of Declamation contest...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a meeting with Mambers of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran at parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a meeting with Mambers of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran at parliament House

Member National Assembly of Lebanon, Kassem Hachem calls on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Member National Assembly of Lebanon, Kassem Hachem calls on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the Closing Plenary Session ‘Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities” of International Constitutional Convention to Commemorate The Golden Jubilee of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing Raja Pervez Ashraf addressing the Closing Plenary Session ‘Building Inclusive and Equal Societies: Challenges and Opportunities” of...

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Deputy Chairman of Majlis Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Vatanzoda Mahmadali at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Deputy Chairman of Majlis Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Vatanzoda Mahmadali at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Deputy Chairman State Council of Oman Sheikh Dr. Al-Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali Al-Hinai at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf receiving Deputy Chairman State Council of Oman Sheikh Dr. Al-Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali Al-Hinai at Parliament House

Parliamentary delegation from Kenyan Parliament led by H.E Farah Maalim Mohamed Ahmed MP Forth Chairperson of Committees called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Parliamentary delegation from Kenyan Parliament led by H.E Farah Maalim Mohamed Ahmed MP Forth Chairperson of Committees called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez...

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan Mr Adil Abish Oglu Aliyev called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House

Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan Mr Adil Abish Oglu Aliyev called on Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf at Parliament House