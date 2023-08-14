PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Balochistan Assembly Mon, 14 Aug 2023, 10:24 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP30-140823 QUETTA: August 14 – Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali hoisting Flag of Pakistan on the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebration at Balochistan Assembly. APP/MNN/TZD/ZID APP30-140823 QUETTA APP31-140823 QUETTA