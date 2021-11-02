Sindh Minister for Education, Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah and others during launching ceremony of a book titled Dunia Joon Darsgahoon written by Prof Mukhtiar Samo at Knowledge Centre

Sindh Minister for Education, Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah and others during launching ceremony of a book titled Dunia Joon Darsgahoon written by Prof Mukhtiar Samo at Knowledge Centre
APP57-021121 LARKANA: November 02  Sindh Minister for Education, Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah and others during launching ceremony of a book titled Dunia Joon Darsgahoon written by Prof Mukhtiar Samo at Knowledge Centre. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP57-021121 LARKANA:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR