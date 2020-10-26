Home Photos General Coverage Photos SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Government Girls High School. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 10:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP40-26 SIALKOT: October 26 Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq and DC Zeshan Javaid administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Government Girls High School. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt APP40-26 ALSO READ SARGODHA: October 26 - DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayer Shaikh administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at DHQ. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MULTAN: October 26 – A health worker administering anti polio drops to child at Cantt Railway Station during 5-day Anti-Polio Drive. APP photo by... SARGODHA: October 26 – DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayer Shaikh administering anti polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at DHQ. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood MIANWALI: October 24 – Prime Minister Imran Khan administering polio drops to kick-off anti-polio campaign at Isakhel. APP