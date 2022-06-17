PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senior Joint Secertary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sabino Sikandar Jalal is addressing the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy Fri, 17 Jun 2022, 4:15 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP06-170622 ISLAMABAD: June 17 - Senior Joint Secertary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sabino Sikandar Jalal is addressing the ceremony of Control of Drug Abuse and Narcotics Smuggling at Information Service Academy. APP photo by Umar Qayyum ISLAMABAD