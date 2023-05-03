Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP30-030523 ISLAMABAD: May 03 - Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House. APP/SMR/MAF/TZD/MOS
Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
APP30-030523 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Senator Atta Ur Rehman, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiative presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Atta Ur Rehman, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiative presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on petroleum presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on petroleum presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with Tadveen Interns at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with Tadveen Interns at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb presenting a resolution in regards to making the constitution and democratic civic education as a compulsory part of the curriculum in educational institutions at the Golden Jubilee Convention of the 1973 Constitution held in the Parliament House

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb presenting a resolution in regards to making the constitution and democratic civic education as a compulsory...

Law Minister demands to hold elections simultaneously across the country

Minister of Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, addressing a press conference with the foreign media

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence presenting over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence presenting over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Senate standing committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Chairman Senate standing committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament...

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui convener Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Senator Irfan-Ul-Haque Siddiqui convener Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting presiding over a meeting of the Committee at Parliament House

Federal for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman addresses at the launch of World Bank's Country Climate And Development Report of Pakistan at a local hotel in Federal Capital

Federal for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman addresses at the launch of World Bank’s Country Climate And Development Report of Pakistan at a local...

H.E.Ms.Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner of Canada called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

H.E.Ms.Leslie Scanlon, High Commissioner of Canada called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures...