Senator Mrs. Rubina Khalid, Convener of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, is chairing a meeting of the sub-committee at Parliament House

APP76-070823 ISLAMABAD: August 07 - Senator Mrs. Rubina Khalid, Convener of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, is chairing a meeting of the sub-committee at Parliament House. APP/TZD/ZID
Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, is leading a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a meeting with Member of Parliament of MQM Pakistan at Parliament House

Federal Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT)

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf in a group photo with participants of the ceremony for formally launching of Rules of the Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights at Parliament House

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Communications presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Taj Haider, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

A group photograph of the delegation of WEFIXERS organization in the Senate Hall at Parliament House

Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Khalida Ateeb, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Delegation of residents of Islamabad visiting Senate Museum at Parliament House

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoIGCT

