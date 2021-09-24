PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Convener Sub-Committee Of The Senate Standing Committee On Federal Education And Professional Training presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House Fri, 24 Sep 2021, 9:10 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP41-240921 ISLAMABAD: September 24 Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Convener Sub-Committee Of The Senate Standing Committee On Federal Education And Professional Training presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House. APP APP41-240921