School management and teachers are taking the pledge on the occasion of the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

May 25 - School management and teachers are taking the pledge on the occasion of the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls.
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain in a group photo during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Student Performing Skit during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Pakistani Singer and Social Worker Shehzad Roy addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing during the Launching of Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Rules at Islamabad Model College for Girls

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain visits the Islamabad Model College for Girls Shah Allah Ditta

