SARGODHA: August 30  A large number of devotees attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

ALSO READ HYDERABAD: August 30 People with Tazia attending the procession on Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram-ul-Harram at Tilak Incline. Ashura marks the death anniversary of Imam Hussain ibn Ali (AS), (the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)) a 7th century revolutionary leader who was martyred in the battle of Karbala. The day of Ashura is recognised by millions across the world to remember Imam Hussains dignified stand for social justice.. APP photo by Akram Ali
