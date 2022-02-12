PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos S.W.A.T of Special Security Unit Sindh Police conducting a mock exercise of rescue operation and emergency response jointly with Karachi Port Security Force at KPT head Office Sat, 12 Feb 2022, 10:48 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP34-120222 KARACHI: February 12 - S.W.A.T of Special Security Unit Sindh Police conducting a mock exercise of rescue operation and emergency response jointly with Karachi Port Security Force at KPT head Office. APP APP36-120222 KARACHI: February 12 – DIG Security Dr. Maqsood Ahmed presenting commandant KPSF an Honorary shield. APP APP35-120222 KARACHI: February 12 – S.W.A.T of Special Security Unit Sindh Police conducting a mock exercise of rescue operation and emergency response jointly with Karachi Port Security Force at KPT Head Office. APP KARACHI