Relatives of deceased shifting bodies of tourist four people (Three female and one male) from the same house who died in a passenger coach that fell into a ditch in Gilgit are being brought to their residence in Sarfraz Colony

Relatives of deceased shifting bodies of tourist four people (Three female and one male) from the same house who died in a passenger coach that fell into a ditch in Gilgit are being brought to their residence in Sarfraz Colony
APP75-180723 HYDERABAD: July 18 – Relatives of deceased shifting bodies of tourist four people (Three female and one male) from the same house who died in a passenger coach that fell into a ditch in Gilgit are being brought to their residence in Sarfraz Colony. APP/AKS/ABB/FHA
Relatives of deceased shifting bodies of tourist four people (Three female and one male) from the same house who died in a passenger coach that fell into a ditch in Gilgit are being brought to their residence in Sarfraz Colony
APP75-180723 HYDERABAD
Sponsored Ad