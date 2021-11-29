PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is laying the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 at Kobe Chak

PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is laying the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 at Kobe Chak
APP56-291121 SIALKOT: November 29- PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is laying the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 at Kobe Chak. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt.
PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan is laying the foundation stone of Rescue 1122 at Kobe Chak
APP56-291121 SIALKOT:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR