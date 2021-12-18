PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Principal Government Girls Degree College Prof. Madam Irshad Abbasi giving away winner trophy to the winner Cricket team students during the 4th Sindh College Games at College Ground Sat, 18 Dec 2021, 4:21 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP18-181221 LARKANA: December 18 Principal Government Girls Degree College Prof. Madam Irshad Abbasi giving away winner trophy to the winner Cricket team students during the 4th Sindh College Games at College Ground. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP17-181221 LARKANA: December 18 Students in action during the 4th Sindh College Games at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Govt Girls Degree College Ground. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP19-181221 LARKANA: December 18 Principal Begum Nusrat Bhutto Govt Girls Degree College Prof. Samina Naz Abro giving away winner trophy to Cricket team students during the 4th Sindh College Games at College Ground. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP20-181221 LARKANA: December 18 Students performing in a tableau during Closing Ceremony of the 4th Sindh College Games at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Govt Girls Degree College. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP18-181221