QUETTA: July 14  National Disaster Management Authoritys Chairman (Retired) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal talking to media persons after completion of his visiting respective hospitals. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer

APP26-14 QUETTA: July 14  National Disaster Management Authoritys Chairman (Retired) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal talking to media persons after completion of his visiting respective hospitals. APP photo by Mohsin Naseer
APP26-14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR