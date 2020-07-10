PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: July 10 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri cutting the ribbon to inaugurate an exhibition of 16th century old ancient Quran manuscript at Safa Gold Mall. APP photo by Saleem Rana July 10, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp APP26-10 ISLAMABAD: July 10 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Dr Noor ul Haq Qadri cutting the ribbon to inaugurate an exhibition of 16th century old ancient Quran manuscript at Safa Gold Mall. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP26-10