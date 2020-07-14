HYDERABAD: July 14  Officials busy in registration of deserving people before distributing relief fund under Ehsaas Cash Program announced by Prime Minister at Government Noor Mohammad High School. APP photo by Farhan Khan

APP10-14 HYDERABAD: July 14  Officials busy in registration of deserving people before distributing relief fund under Ehsaas Cash Program announced by Prime Minister at Government Noor Mohammad High School. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP10-14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR