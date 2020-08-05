FAISALABAD: August 05 – People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem

FAISALABAD: August 05 - People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP22-05 FAISALABAD: August 05 - People from different walks of life participating in a rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) on the completion of one year military siege in Indian Occupied Kashmir. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem
APP22-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR